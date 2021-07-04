O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,217,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,171,000 after buying an additional 85,724 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 986,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,696,000 after purchasing an additional 55,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 2,711.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 346,235 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 311,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In other PetMed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti cut PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $32.30 on Friday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $654.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.04 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

