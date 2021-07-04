O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 749 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,652,000 after buying an additional 767,227 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 74,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 43,038 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQNR. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

