O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 865 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $110.64 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

