O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 22.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

Shares of LVS opened at $53.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

