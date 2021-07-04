Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Boosts Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $62,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,605 shares in the company, valued at $450,733.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,545 shares of company stock worth $1,149,385 over the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $137.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.01 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -69.54 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.34.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.37 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. Research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

