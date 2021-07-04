Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys New Stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.07% of Magnachip Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $14,558,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $3,149,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $3,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Vertical Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

