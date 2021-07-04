Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys Shares of 13,476 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,858,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,235 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,168 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,194,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $120,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,285 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

