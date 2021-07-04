Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Increases Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.58, for a total transaction of $2,433,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,089 shares of company stock worth $47,975,909. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $953.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $550.09 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,071.03.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,222.87.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

