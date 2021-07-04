Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $865,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $474.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.00. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $475.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

