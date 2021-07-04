Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases 2,515 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $93.78 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.56 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.03.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

