Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $825,000 Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,036.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $293,910. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NI. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.97, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

