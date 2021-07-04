Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ODT stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,705,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,497. Odonate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ODT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Odonate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

