OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives $35.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of OGE opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.46) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

