OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires Shares of 150,000 InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $19,800,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $12,233,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $5,934,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $4,456,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $3,960,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IPVIU remained flat at $$9.95 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,661. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.30.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

