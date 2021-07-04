OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 113,487 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 33.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 453,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,487 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $68,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after buying an additional 4,671,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after purchasing an additional 671,287 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $96,792,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,104 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,610. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.72. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.58 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.