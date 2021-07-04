OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $99.79 Million Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,010,695 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 173,553 shares during the quarter. TELUS comprises 1.6% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.39% of TELUS worth $99,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,312,000 after acquiring an additional 236,281 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in TELUS by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,612,000 after buying an additional 1,669,481 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in TELUS by 59.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 82,832 shares during the period. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,237,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

TU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

TELUS stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.59. 511,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,025. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 58.23%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.