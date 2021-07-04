OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Taal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III stock remained flat at $$9.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,215. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

