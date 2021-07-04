OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 11,000 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $29,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,048,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,712,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,771,868. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.89. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.