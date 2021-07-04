OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 6,441 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 37.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,531.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.86.

Guidewire Software stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.10. 235,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

