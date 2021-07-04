OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $659.58 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $659.58 million and $188.83 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for $4.70 or 0.00013602 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00172456 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000856 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000573 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000070 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

