Omnitude (ECOM) Market Cap Reaches $514,787.08

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $514,787.08 and $474,217.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omnitude has traded up 193.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00053498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00017768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.55 or 0.00764748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,799.11 or 0.07912163 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

ECOM is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

