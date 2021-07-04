OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Up 22.8% in June

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OMRNY stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.43. OMRON has a one year low of $65.57 and a one year high of $97.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OMRNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMRNY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in OMRON by 1,446.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in OMRON by 23.0% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OMRON by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OMRON by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,462,000 after acquiring an additional 78,673 shares during the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

