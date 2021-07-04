ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.24

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.24 and last traded at $57.18, with a volume of 35210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.93.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

Get ONEOK alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 418,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.