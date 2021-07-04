OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,177,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,923,000 after buying an additional 2,072,477 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,739,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,061,000 after buying an additional 940,073 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 638.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 873,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 755,425 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,656,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,026,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $832.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.29.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 1,043.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

