Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Short Interest Update

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 215,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.1 days.

OTCMKTS ONEXF traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.65. Onex has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 79.87% and a return on equity of 30.64%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3289 per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

ONEXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Onex from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

