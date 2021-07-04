Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 558,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,875 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $36,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,308,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $25,677,000. Noked Israel Ltd boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,028,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after acquiring an additional 482,536 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $26,756,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 875,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,496,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $127,908.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,935 shares in the company, valued at $18,729,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,817 shares of company stock worth $10,752,744 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 1.23. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

