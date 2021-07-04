Opsens (TSE:OPS) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.26. Approximately 19,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 210,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.27.

OPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Opsens to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Opsens in a report on Friday, June 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94. The company has a market cap of C$241.01 million and a P/E ratio of 161.43.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

