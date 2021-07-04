Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS) Director Purchases C$16,680.00 in Stock

Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS) Director David Hottman acquired 278,000 shares of Orestone Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$16,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,617,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$97,068.

CVE:ORS opened at C$0.07 on Friday. Orestone Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$3.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67.

Get Orestone Mining alerts:

About Orestone Mining

Orestone Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Chile. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Captain gold-copper project that encompasses 37 square kilometers located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Orestone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orestone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.