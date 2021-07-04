Oribel Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 29,527 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $900,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $1,138,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $1,151,000. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE MYTE opened at $31.81 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE).

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.