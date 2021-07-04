Oribel Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Oribel Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $173.11 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.15 and a 1-year high of $207.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.92) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.40.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

