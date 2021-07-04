Oribel Capital Management LP Sells 9,700 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Oribel Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $167.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,931 shares of company stock valued at $29,030,763 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

