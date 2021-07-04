Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Trading 2.3% Higher

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.96. 10,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 736,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 73.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.36 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. 51.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

