Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Short Interest Up 21.5% in June

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 879,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Owens Corning by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $1,147,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 102,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

OC stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.37. The stock had a trading volume of 586,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.29. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

OC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

