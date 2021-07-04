Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,360,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,887,000 after buying an additional 265,871 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,197,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 793,538 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,738,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,132,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,366,000 after purchasing an additional 386,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 996,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 312,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $1,855,355.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,139,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,563,876.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $510,363.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,289,397.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,210,063 shares of company stock valued at $31,896,986. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.23%.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

