Oxen (OXEN) Achieves Market Cap of $45.77 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002359 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $45.77 million and approximately $98,348.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,521.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,355.87 or 0.06632296 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $533.98 or 0.01503288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.35 or 0.00412016 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00161777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.90 or 0.00621875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00426213 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.90 or 0.00348819 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,626,727 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

