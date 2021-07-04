Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives $77.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.54.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCRX. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.97. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,461,049.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,559.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $1,294,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,311 shares in the company, valued at $5,929,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,299 shares of company stock worth $4,774,692. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,787,000 after acquiring an additional 73,640 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,095,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,872,000 after acquiring an additional 131,686 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,130,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 972,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after acquiring an additional 50,220 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

