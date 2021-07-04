Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

NYSE PLTR opened at $24.44 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.17.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,725,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,581,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $16,604,354.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,843,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,610,605 shares of company stock worth $196,766,735. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,814,000. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after buying an additional 21,261,171 shares in the last quarter. P STS SPV GP IA LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $432,809,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,950,000 after buying an additional 17,315,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.