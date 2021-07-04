Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,718 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,062,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,566,600,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,955,000 after acquiring an additional 442,441 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,045,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,545,000 after acquiring an additional 215,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $194,467,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after acquiring an additional 594,505 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOLX stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

