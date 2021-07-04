Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $698,000 Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in YETI by 19.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 40.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,577 shares of company stock valued at $17,633,862. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $92.89 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $95.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.81.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.