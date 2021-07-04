Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $400,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,611,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,589 shares of company stock worth $7,634,577. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $126.25 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.39.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

