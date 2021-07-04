Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $304,000 Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,667 shares of company stock worth $6,477,768. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.41.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $276.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.84 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

