Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $869,000 Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,871,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,843,000 after buying an additional 542,198 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth $25,562,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,461,000 after buying an additional 135,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $752,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

HLI stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.37. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

