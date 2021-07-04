Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,224 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $142.31 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.90 and a 52 week high of $153.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,622 shares of company stock worth $8,662,955. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

