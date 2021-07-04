Pamp Network Achieves Market Cap of $8,565.36 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last week, Pamp Network has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. One Pamp Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Pamp Network has a total market cap of $8,565.36 and $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00054580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.24 or 0.00799692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,829.72 or 0.07989276 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network (CRYPTO:PAMP) is a coin. It launched on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

