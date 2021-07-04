Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Buys Shares of 6,441 Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 100.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 353,199 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 55,257 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 50,041 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,195,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,000. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAS stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,643. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $126.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.37.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

