Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Has $289,000 Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. cut its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TNET. FIL Ltd bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,680,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $34,718.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $982,277.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,536,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.79. The stock had a trading volume of 137,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,398. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.