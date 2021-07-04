Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Invests $287,000 in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSX. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,119,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 113.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 397,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,253,000 after buying an additional 210,856 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,903,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,118,000 after buying an additional 328,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter worth about $284,000.

RSX traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,603. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $29.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.08.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

