Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Invests $393,000 in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 41,974.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 91,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,908,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,959. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.39.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $4,280,715.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,283,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

