Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Invests $5.67 Million in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 566,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter worth $500,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter worth $377,000.

THMAU traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,059. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.05.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

