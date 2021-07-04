Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Lowers Stake in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,174 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Population Health Investment were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,180,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,180,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000.

Shares of PHICU stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,349. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.84.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

